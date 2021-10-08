First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,487 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.09. 354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

