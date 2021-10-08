First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $51.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 372,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

