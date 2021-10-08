First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.