First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FIF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $14.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

