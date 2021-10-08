First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.32. Approximately 2,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71.

