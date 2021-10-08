FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stake Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FirstService were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 76.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 26.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in FirstService by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock opened at $184.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $126.13 and a 1 year high of $197.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.67.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.