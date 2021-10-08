Fmr LLC Acquires 327,775 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,862,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,775 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $902,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 187,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,957,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,288,000 after buying an additional 503,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

