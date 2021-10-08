Fmr LLC Buys 5,378,713 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,223,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.