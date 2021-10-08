Fmr LLC Has $1.15 Billion Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.96% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $1,153,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $191.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

