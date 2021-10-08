Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fmr LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,963,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887,647 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.50% of PepsiCo worth $1,031,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

