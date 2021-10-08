Fmr LLC Sells 206,704 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,319,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,704 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Jabil worth $1,297,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after purchasing an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after purchasing an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.