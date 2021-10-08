Fmr LLC Sells 7,221,753 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,006,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,221,753 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 11.19% of Genpact worth $954,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth $109,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

