Fmr LLC Sells 98,923 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,923 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,072,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KLA by 64.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of KLA by 67.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $330.10 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

