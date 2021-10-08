Fort L.P. Decreases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,732,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,303,000 after buying an additional 507,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 176.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after buying an additional 468,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,138. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

