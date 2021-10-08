Fort L.P. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 5,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 131.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.25. 19,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

