Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fort L.P. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $8.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,413.30. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $985.05 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,518.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,383.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

