Fort L.P. Sells 1,110 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Dover by 101.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.03. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,464. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.18.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

