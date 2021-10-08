Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 64,911 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLCO stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $27.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.