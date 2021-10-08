Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Get Freedom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freedom will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Freedom by 10,469.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 206,139 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Freedom by 28.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freedom (FRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.