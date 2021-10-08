Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €74.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.24 ($82.63).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €60.22 ($70.85) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €64.79 and its 200-day moving average is €65.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

