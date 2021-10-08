Freshpet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 1,852 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,058% compared to the average daily volume of 160 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $9.39 on Friday, hitting $133.83. The company had a trading volume of 463,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,599. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,451 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

