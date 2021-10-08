Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.18 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

