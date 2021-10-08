FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Short Interest Update

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 38,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:HERA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. 21,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,464,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

