Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.65

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 19498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

