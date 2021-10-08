Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUPBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. 23,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,985. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

