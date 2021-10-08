Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,592 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 521.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.