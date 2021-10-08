Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720,785 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $11,302,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $6,090,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

BW stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $542.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

