Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of HyreCar worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $8.18 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,439. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

