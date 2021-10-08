Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,915 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 111,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CURO Group by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 648,545 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 632,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,517,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CURO Group alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CURO opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $756.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.87.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.