Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,664 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,664 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.56 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

