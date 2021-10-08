Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,450 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verso by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 181,546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Verso by 20.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $685.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

