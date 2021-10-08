FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Issued By Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst S. Sakhrani now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $17.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.05. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

