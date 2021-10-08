FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ENI in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is -295.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ENI by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ENI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in ENI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

