FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xinyi Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xinyi Glass’ FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of XYIGF stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

