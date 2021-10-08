FY2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.58.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $210.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $525.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $230.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,257,700. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

