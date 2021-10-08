FY2023 EPS Estimates for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of East Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.