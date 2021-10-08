G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $525.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

