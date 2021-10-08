Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.