Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.18

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.18 ($1.90) and traded as high as GBX 177.36 ($2.32). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 173,671 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £196.56 million and a P/E ratio of 26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

