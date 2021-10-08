Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,061.54

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,061.54 ($26.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,812 ($23.67). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,814 ($23.70), with a volume of 291,091 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,061.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,950.67. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

