Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $323.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gartner have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters and raised full year 2021 guidance. The company offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. Consistency in share buybacks boost investor confidence. However, continuous investments to retain a competitive edge and fend off competition has increased the company's expenses and contracted margin. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is a concern.”

IT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $269.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

