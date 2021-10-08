Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.36

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.36 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 129,321 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.36. The stock has a market cap of £169.47 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11.

Gemfields Group Company Profile (LON:GEM)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

