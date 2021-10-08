Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,133,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock opened at $417.58 on Friday. Generac has a 12 month low of $198.85 and a 12 month high of $466.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

