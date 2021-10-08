Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post $572.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $582.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.50 million. Genesco reported sales of $479.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GCO traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 150,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,131. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $875.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.25.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

