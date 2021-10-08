Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 29,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

