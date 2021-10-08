Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Billion Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,644,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $351.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

