Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 524,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $846,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after buying an additional 574,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after buying an additional 533,805 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

