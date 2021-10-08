Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,961,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,787 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Anthem worth $1,507,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,780,000 after buying an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $380.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.76. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.01 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.