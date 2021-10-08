Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,081,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

Shares of EL stock opened at $314.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.67 and a 200 day moving average of $313.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

