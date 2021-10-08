GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th.

TSE GFL opened at C$49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$25.38 and a 52 week high of C$50.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

